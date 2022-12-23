PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The arctic airmass dropped Panhandle temperatures beginning at 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Temperatures will only continue to cool throughout Friday afternoon, with high temperatures ranging from 32-36°F. Wind Chill values will take the feel of the air down 10-20 degrees further.

Breezes settling behind the cold front will be gusty at times, with readings of 37 mph already recorded in Pensacola Friday morning.

The cold will stay dangerous through Christmas Eve and Christmas. Morning wind chill values on Saturday are expected to be in the single digits throughout the region. Winds will be slightly calmer, but still an issue.

On Christmas day, high-temperature values will rise near 40 degrees in a few coastal spots, but it’s again possible, the region won’t surpass the 30-degree range.

After the holiday weekend, a general warming trend will start for the last week of December, potentially reaching 60-degree highs by Thursday.

There is no significant chance for rain through the 7-day period.