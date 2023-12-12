PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We’re off to another cold start with temperatures mainly in the 30s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. They are not too strong, so thankfully we’re not dealing with much of a wind chill. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Upper-level clouds will stream in from the south later in the day.

Overall, we’re in for a quiet and cool week. Temperatures will reach the low 60s each day with mostly dry weather in store through Friday. Cloud cover will increase tomorrow, so we’ll see more clouds than sun Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, an area of low pressure may develop over the Gulf of Mexico and work some more wet weather into the Panhandle. There are still some questions about the timing and track of this system which could result in less or more rain for the Gulf Coast. For now, we’re forecasting isolated showers on Saturday and scattered rain Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll fine-tune this part of the forecast over the next couple days with more in-depth weather analysis of updated model runs.