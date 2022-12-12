PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re starting the day with mostly dry conditions in the Panhandle after some early morning showers pushed through our central counties. Through the day, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low 70s. There’s a 30% chance for a few isolated showers in the afternoon hours, too.

Tuesday’s forecast will be very similar to today’s. The only difference: patchy fog in the morning and a lower rain chance through the day. Winds out of the east will keep rainfall chances along the coast, northern Gulf of Mexico and western counties of the Panhandle.

Changes, though, are on the way through the middle of the week with a strong area of low pressure working its way from the Rockies to the Southeast. A warm front will stretch across the region Wednesday, working in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The best chance for rain, though, comes with the front pushing in Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the entire Florida Panhandle in a SLIGHT (15%) RISK for isolated severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A line of storms is likely to develop in association with the cold front, and severe storms could develop within the line. At this time, the main concern is strong, damaging wind gusts of 58+ mph. However, a few tornadoes will also be possible due to changing wind direction and other atmospheric ingredients.

Rainfall totals will likely be less than 2 inches. Flooding is not anticipated, and the possibility of hail is very low, too.

By noon Thursday, most of the storms will have cleared the Panhandle. Behind the front, colder air will be surging southward, too. High temperatures will likely only be in the 50s Friday through Sunday. Morning lows along the coast, at the same time, will be in the 40s while inland locations see temperatures dip to the mid-30s. Patchy frost will be possible Saturday and Sunday inland.