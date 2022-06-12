PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A high-pressure ridge building over the Eastern United States will bring forth heat this week.

High temperatures have been lingering in the lower 90s inland for a few weeks now as we entered June, but all areas next week are expected to reach towards the mid and upper 90s but Tuesday or Wednesday.

The hot pattern is expected to extend all the way through the week, maintaining heat indices over 100 degrees potentially through Saturday.

While the region deals with a much hotter period, the period will also feel a bit drier, with only 20-30% chances for afternoon pop-up showers and storms through Thursday.

On Friday, a boundary moving across the area could give way to more widespread showers and storms, increasing precipitation chances to 40-50% chance.

At this point Saturday and Sunday are expected to be on the drive side too, sustaining hot temperatures as well.

Tropics are quiet for the moment but global models are hinting at activity in the southern Caribbean throughout the period. Any organizing developments are expected to push over southern Mexico or organize in the Eastern Pacific.

If a storm track develops that would impact our area, News 13 will have it covered.