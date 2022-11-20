PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Thanksgiving week should turn up warmer than a good portion of the country.

Clouds are expected to be somewhat stubborn on Monday, but sunshine is possible at times. Afternoon temperatures rise towards the mid-60s.

A lingering moist air mass in the northern Gulf may give way to a few sprinkles Monday night, but the majority of the day should remain dry.

Tuesday, as that air mass shifts SW to NE towards the Big Bend and then onto the South Atlantic Bight, the Panhandle will experience another day of hit-or-miss showers.

High pressure clears out the region by Wednesday, with temperatures boosting to the upper 60s and maybe lower 70s for the afternoon. The warm temperatures stay on tap through Thanksgiving day, however, and another front could bring rain in the evening.

The rain event is now slated to last through Friday morning, but fine-tuning of the timing will come into view throughout the next few days. Anticipated impacts as of now, are pockets of heavy rain.

By next weekend, the region is looking at clear skies again, with only slight variations in high and low temperatures.