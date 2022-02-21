PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Springlike warmth will continue this week with each day warmer than the last through Thursday.

Along with southeasterly flow, the region could see early morning and late-night fog develop due to rising humidity.

High temperatures will even out in the mid-70s along the coast, while stretching up to 80 degrees inland.

By Friday, a cold front will slide into the area, bringing slight rain chances and cooler temperatures for Saturday.

The cool air is set to stick around for a bit, with highs staying in the 60s. Another round of rain chances comes next Monday.