PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – An upper-level ridge building over the region will continue to give way to sunny, hot and dry weather here in the Panhandle.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-upper 90s for our coastal areas over the next seven days and upper 90s, low 100s inland. Humidity will increase mid-late week, making it feel even hotter than the actual temperature. Heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings are likely.

In fact, a Heat Advisory has been issued for central counties of the Panhandle until 7 p.m. CDT. With the moisture present in the atmosphere, it’ll feel more like 110-112 degrees, today.

Beat the heat with these safety tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air-conditioned spaces

Wear light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water and avoid sugary drinks

Look before you lock – check your backseats, remove children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside altogether

Other than a few isolated pop-up showers, it will be pretty dry this week. The dry conditions along with hot air will create a high fire danger risk. Please avoid outdoor burning if you can!

TROPICS UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Harold has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. As of 4 a.m. CDT, it has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west/northwest at 18 mph. It will likely make landfall later today south of Corpus Christi, TX. Southern Texas and northern Mexico are forecast to receive 4-6 inches of rain (isolated higher amounts) and tropical storm force winds as it arrives and moves inland today and tomorrow.

Harold will produce rough surf and a high rip current risk along the Gulf Coast through Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Franklin continues moving northward through the Caribbean and will cross over the Dominican Republic Wednesday before curving northeast. It may strengthen to a hurricane by this weekend. At this time, impacts to the United States look unlikely over the next seven days.

Gert has weakened from tropical storm status to a tropical depression as it slowly meanders northeast. Gert will likely dissipate over the next 24-48 hours.

Farther out in the Atlantic are two tropical waves. The lower probability wave in the central Atlantic Ocean is actually what’s left of what was Tropical Storm Emily, which fell apart overnight.

The one farther east, moving away from Africa has a moderate chance of developing into a tropical system. Model trends continue to show this wave tracking west and curving northwest, similar to what Emily did over the last few days. This wave, should it follow that path, will not threaten the United States over the next week, either.

While none of these systems will have a direct impact on the Panhandle, it’s important that you have your hurricane preparedness kits in order and have safety plans in place IN CASE we see something later this season. https://www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep Peak season is approaching, so it’s no surprise that the tropics have been more active. Continue checking forecasts from reliable sources so you’re not caught off-guard.