PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A series of cold fronts will work across the area – some will bring little impact, while others will bring more noticeable changes. One weak front came through last night and has brought slightly cooler air as well as lower dew points today and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for the morning hours and staying shy of 80 degrees through the afternoon. Abnormally dry conditions and lower dew points means fire danger will be elevated for the time being – please avoid outdoor burning until we see some rainfall in the Panhandle. In fact, it would be best to wait until after the next rain if you can.

Our next chance for rain comes on Friday with a stronger cold front. Some scattered shower activity is possible during the morning and early afternoon.

There will be a slight drop in temperatures once again heading into Saturday, but the more significant change in temperatures doesn’t come until next Tuesday. A cold front will likely push through the Panhandle again on Monday, giving way to some showers and storms. This front will pack a bigger punch of cold air, helping temperatures dip below normal for this time of year (highs in 60s, morning lows in 40s).

