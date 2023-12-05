PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We’re off to a colder start compared to yesterday. Temperatures are mainly in the mid-40s. Low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west are both helping to bring a wind in out of the north. Northerly winds will push cooler air across the Panhandle today and the next few days. Sunnier skies are in today’s forecast, but you’ll notice temperatures don’t trend as high as yesterday. High temperatures today should reach the low-mid 60s.

This week will be dry and cool after a seasonable day on Monday. Temperatures for the most part through Thursday will be cooler than the mid-60s. Wednesday night, temperatures could be near freezing, if not below freezing for the inland areas. Frost will be possible along the coast Wednesday night. While temperatures should be above freezing in the coastal areas, it could be cool and dry enough for frost to develop on elevated surfaces. Thursday night may bring frost to the inland areas, but it should be warmer than Wednesday night’s lows.

Friday, we start to warm up ahead of another weekend storm system. This time we should have a much faster-moving front, but strong to severe storms might be possible if the setup is right. Timing is unknown at this point but it looks later in the day Saturday if not overnight into Sunday morning. We will fine-tune as details of timing and amounts or severe chances become more clear later in the week.