PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Cool and sunny conditions to start the week will soon turn cloudy and warm before storms arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. We’re set to wrap up the work week and head into the weekend with much colder temperatures, making it feel more like winter in northwest Florida. Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy breaks down the latest forecast in this morning’s weather update.
Temperature roller coaster ride this week before and after front
by: Kristen Kennedy
Posted:
Updated: