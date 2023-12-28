PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Thursday! We’re starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. The clearing line is moving past Pensacola right now and will shift east throughout the morning. In a few hours, we should be seeing a clear sky! Temperatures today are forecast to top out near 60 degrees. Winds will come from the west at 5-15 mph.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings will feature temperatures in the 30s for most of the Panhandle. The coldest conditions are expected inland where the temperatures is more like to drop to freezing. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the low-mid 60s. By Sunday, the high rises to about 60 degrees.

The first day of 2024, Monday, will be slightly warmer with a high of about 65 degrees. However, another front will push through Monday into Tuesday, dropping temperatures once again to the 30s overnight and low 50s Tuesday afternoon. Isolated showers are in the forecast Monday and Wednesday.