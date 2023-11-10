PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – More dense fog this morning has resulted in visibility of a mile or less in much of our central and eastern counties of the Panhandle. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 8 a.m. CST. Your morning commute may take longer as people drive more cautiously at a lower speed, leaving extra space between vehicles with their low-beam headlights on. Plan accordingly and be safe!

Sunshine will evaporate the fog through the mid-morning hours, though it’ll leave us with more clouds than sun for the day. That’s thanks to a very slow moving front moving across the southeastern region, approaching the Panhandle. The increase in moisture thanks to winds from the south hitting this boundary could result in a few isolated pop-up showers throughout the day. Rain chances today sit at 30%, so most of us will not be impacted by the wet weather.

Isolated rain chances continue through the weekend as this front washes out but leaves moisture around. Cloud cover is expected to stick around too.

Next week, models are indicating an area of low pressure developing over Texas and the northern Gulf of Mexico with motion eastward across the Gulf Coast. If this occurs, rain chances will rise Tuesday and Wednesday with a better chance for scattered shower activity in the Panhandle. This part of the forecast, though, will need to be fine-tuned as more data becomes available over the next few days.

In the meantime, we’ll be seeing temperatures fall from the upper 70s and low 80s Friday and Saturday to the low 70s on Sunday and 60s for our inland locations through the middle of next week. Morning lows will remain pretty steady in the mid-50s over the next week, too.

While there are some rain chances back in the forecast, significant rain is not expected. Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice with burn bans still in effect in Jackson, Bay, Washington, Holmes, Walton, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County. Everyone else should also avoid outdoor burning until drought conditions improve.