Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The summer pattern is in place which means a very consistent forecast, heat with humidity, and a chance of rain in the afternoons. This time of year is when the forecast becomes very generalized, not because we don’t know what’s going to happen but mainly because what’s going to happen is too random. The good news is very few days are washout with this weather pattern in place and severe weather is far less common.

Tonight lingering showers are possible with just around a 20% chance of rain, temps will fall to near 70°. Fog is possible in the early morning hours, as the fog mixes out a warm and sunny day will emerge. The seabreeze gets going just before noon Tuesday and with a bit of a boundary nearby we should see the Seabreeze bring showers and storms with around 40% coverage for the area Tuesday. The wind aloft will be out of the north which could help the Seabreeze stay closer to the coast ging us better rain chances where the Seabreeze sets up. Wednesday will feature more of the same as the temps will slowly build this week for our daytime highs. overall coastal areas should top out in the low to mid-80s this week and inland areas in the upper 80s to low 90s. The summer pattern rolls on for the foreseeable future. If possible don’t be discouraged by the daily rain chances but know that it’s going to be mostly hit-and-miss and widely scattered that’s why I call it the rain lotto this time of year. Yes, it could rain every day but chances are you’ll see it maybe a time or two a week and the rest of the days will be dry.