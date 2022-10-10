PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure will keep dry conditions around a little longer, but changes to the weather pattern are set to come this week.

High temperatures are expected in the lower 80s Monday afternoon, after a cooler start to the morning with early morning lows in the 50s.

A cold front pushing east Wednesday and Thursday will bring chances for rain.

The majority of the rainfall is expected to move through Wednesday afternoon/evening and Thursday morning, clearing for Thursday afternoon.

Shower and storm chances are at 40-60% for Wednesday/Thursday.