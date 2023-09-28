Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Another gloomy day thanks to the clouds but rain stayed mostly offshore again as expected. Clouds will still be around Thursday night before we get cleared through the day on Friday. The temperatures are not bad and even though warmer weather is on the way, low dew points will make the air feel very pleasant even as we head back to the mid to upper 80s. Overnight low will drop into the 60s every night and even lower 60s and upper 50s are favored for low to start next week. After the stretch of nice weather, we will be on the lookout for a cold front late next week.

Tonight is mostly cloudy with a northeast wind of around 10-15 mph low in the mid-60s. Friday sun will start to mix in in the morning with some of the area should be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s for our Friday with a northeast wind around 10-15 mph. The weekend will see temps climb into the mid to upper 80s for highs and lows in the mid-60s. The trough deepens Monday and this will result in some of the coolest air we have had this fall season. Monday highs will be in the mid-80s and the low Monday night could be in the 50s for some across the area. Tuesday and Wednesday will follow suit with beautiful weather and lows in the lower 60s and highs in the mid-80s with little to zero rain chances. At the end of next week, a strong cold front could bring the first Arctic air south to the lower 48 how much that plays a role in our weather is to be seen.