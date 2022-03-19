PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Sunshine is back in the forecast this weekend after a long wait.

On Sunday high pressure returns to the region, with warm temperatures in tow. Afternoon reading should reach into the lower to mid-70s, and chances for rain are gone for the moment.

Monday and Tuesday will mostly copy Sunday’s forecast, while clouds and chances for showers and storms return late Tuesday night.

Severe weather may be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as another old front pushes east.

Rounds of moisture continue into Thursday and potential Friday as well.

Stay weather aware this week.