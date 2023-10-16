PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Monday! We’re off to a chilly start with temperatures down in the 40s and 50s across the Panhandle. The winds are also blowing in from the northwest at 5-10 mph and gusting between 15 and 25 mph. If it’s too cold for your liking this morning, you’ll probably enjoy the weather more through the afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 60s under a sunny sky.

Our weather this week will be largely influenced by a ridge of high pressure building over the eastern half of the United States. Overall, temperatures the next several days will climb into the mid-upper 70s by Thursday and Friday while morning lows remain in the 40s and 50s. The winds are expected to lessen by Wednesday, but in the meantime, it will remain breezy. Additionally, there is no rainfall in the forecast until Friday, which creates a fire danger concern.

Another cold front is expected to arrive in northwest Florida Friday. It may produce a few isolated showers, but little rainfall is likely. It will also drop temperatures slightly through the weekend as more cool air arrives, but at this time we are not expecting a significant drop.