It’s a chilly start to the day across northwest Florida with temperatures down in the low 40’s. With a clear sky and barely any clouds, temperatures have cooled more than yesterday, down about 10-15 degrees over the past 24 hours. We will see a mostly clear sky throughout the day, though, giving way to lots of sunshine and temperatures topping out around 70 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to trend into the middle 70s for highs along the coast this week with inland locations reaching the low-mid 80s Friday through Monday. Morning lows will also trend from the 40s to the 50s and low 60s over the next several days.

THE SET-UP: A ridge of high pressure will be building up along the Gulf Coast this week. Air will be sinking and compressing which is why the forecast calls for more sunshine and warmer temperatures. A couple fronts will try to approach from the northwest, but the ridge will shift them east versus south. The high is set to break down by Friday. Relatively dry conditions are likely to last into early next week. Though, there will be more moisture moving in, so expect it to feel a bit more humid by the weekend.