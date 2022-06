PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A moisture boundary sinks to the south of us tomorrow, causing early morning rain chances, but nicer weather for the afternoon.

High temperatures will be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday and Tuesday stay more or less dry as a cold front moves towards the Southeast US, but come mid-week rain chances will kick back to 50-60%, as that boundary stalls out.