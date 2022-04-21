PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will give the region a cloudier look this morning.

Shifting into the afternoon, skies are set to clear, with temperatures up into the lower 80s across the region too.

While the past two days have been windier over the Panhandle, today’s breezes settle slightly, but not enough to hinder rips along the shoreline. A high rip current risk statement has been issued until 11 PM CDT for the entire Emerald Coast.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for boaters in the Gulf, with isolated wave heights nearing 8ft.

On Friday, winds will subside more significantly, while dewpoints stay in the drier range at 50-60 degrees.

Over the weekend a return of dominant southeasterly flow will bring back humidity until areas got a shot at stray showers Monday.

Monday and Tuesday of next week pose the hottest temperature potential we have seen yet this year, with highs expected to reach 90 in select spots.