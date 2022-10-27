PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The nice weather will continue for the day before we see rain chances return. Right now the best chance of rain will come with a cut-off low that should progress into the area Saturday evening leaving wet weather in our forecast through Sunday. Storms will be possible.

For now, the threat of severe weather is not likely as we might not have enough of the right conditions to make it possible. With a northeast wind ahead of the rain the air should be fairly stable as the rain moves in and should stay that way through Saturday night when the rain is the most likely. On Sunday the front stalls out, which should keep showers around for the day but mostly hit-and-miss. Washout weather is not expected.

Monday (Halloween), the showers will clear the area and should be nice and seasonable for “trick-or-treating.”