PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It’s been a frigid start to the day with temperatures dropping near or below freezing across the Panhandle. Thankfully, the sun will be out most of the day Friday leading to a little bit of a warm up, but clouds will make a comeback as moisture tries to work in for Saturday.

There will be dry air in place with temps in the 50s Saturday afternoon, but enough moisture present that a stray shower is possible.

We should clear out whatever moisture is around through the day on Sunday, and another frost and freeze is possible Sunday night. A warming trend looks likely beginning Monday as some warmer air tries to return. As Tuesday rolls in, a weak low could bring showers to the area.

After that, the models are all over the place and have not shown a consistent solution yet. This is leading to a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the forecast from Wednesday and beyond next week. Just check back in on the forecast for the holiday as we move through the weekend by next Monday the models should be in better agreement on the rest of the week.