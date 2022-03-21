We have beautiful weather to star the new week featuring lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s Monday. Cloud cover rolls in Tuesday afternoon with a few isolated showers. Meanwhile, the wettest weather of the week is set to occur on Wednesday as a cold front creates a squall line across the southeast. Strong damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the storm threats for Northwest Florida late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding may also occur. For more details, watch Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy‘s latest forecast above.