PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – A summer cold front will usher in lower humidity for the next couple of days and drier weather.

Sunday will hold onto stray rain chances (30-40%), with most precipitation expected to pop up in the Gulf due to a prevailing northerly flow.

Temperatures will stay near normal, but humidity is expected to lower, helping the air feel more comfortable through Monday.

Beginning Tuesday the generalized summertime pattern will return, with 40-50% chances for rain in the afternoon, and slight chances in the morning hours too.

There is slight evidence for more widespread wetness as the next weekend approaches, but as of now expected rain chances are from 50-70%.