PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Tuesday will be another sunny day with temperatures reaching for the mid-70s along the coast and 80s inland. Winds will be out of the south, pumping in warmer and more moist air. The increasing moisture will result in more clouds forming Wednesday, so expect less sun. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday.

A cold front will sweep across the southeast on Wednesday producing severe storms. The highest probability during the day is across Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. The threat for severe storms shifts east late Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. This is the timeframe to see severe weather in northwest Florida. Strong damaging winds of 60-70 mph, tornadoes (some on the stronger side) and flash flooding are all possible across the Florida Panhandle. Storms will likely weaken as they move east.

Please review your severe weather safety plans. If you don’t have one, check out this helpful resource from the National Weather Service for making one here: Tornado Safety. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts before going to bed Wednesday night. That may include: a NOAA weather radio, the StormTrack 13 app, leaving TVs on Channel 13, unmuting phones for easy communication, etc.