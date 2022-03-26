PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — The region will take a break from the active weather for a few days with abundant sunshine in the forecast.

Temperatures will remain mostly steady but warm a bit along the coast through Wednesday. Afternoon highs are expected in the mid-70s, while inland areas are set to reach the 80s by midweek.

Our next round of wet weather is expected to move in late Wednesday, with showers and storms remaining possible through the majority of Thursday too.

Severe risks may be possible with this activity, but as of now, the main concern is the potential for some flooding.

Drier Friday, but model guidance suggests the potential for rain will return for Saturday.