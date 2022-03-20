PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Sunny skies will remain in abundance Monday as high pressure holds overhead.

Most of Tuesday is expected to be sunny and nice, but clouds and moisture will begin to work back in towards the evening, as a strong cold front pushes east.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday there will be a slight risk for severe thunderstorms within the line of moisture, so be sure to have our Stormrack13 app downloaded and location services on.

The region will gradually dry after the mid-week, but temperatures will take a small dip downward.

In the latter half of the week, we will see highs in the 60s around the region, but by next Sunday we are back up towards 70.