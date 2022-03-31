PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Rainy conditions have taken a standstill for a moment, as high pressure visits the Panhandle again Friday.

Overnight conditions will be mostly calm Thursday night as winds shift out of the north at 10 mph. Breeziness from earlier in the day Thursday should calm moving into Friday.

Friday’s temperatures will increase into the lower and mid-70s, while beach and boating conditions will still need time to settle over the weekend.

Beach waves heights will range between 4-6′, with a high rip current risk continuing.

Slight rain chances return for Saturday along the shoreline, as a stationary front lingers in the northern Gulf.

Sun returns Sunday and Monday. Our next weather system is being watched for Tuesday.