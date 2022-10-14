PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Thursday’s front is far south, leaving us with sunny and moderately warm weather for Friday. High pressure to our north will stick around through the weekend leading to more sunshine and temperatures on the climb to the mid-upper 80s. Enjoy the warmth while you can because we’re in for a big cool down next week with a stronger cold front coming to the Panhandle.

The next front will likely produce a few isolated showers but not much rainfall in total. Instead, the big story will be the cold air mass and its temperature drop. High temperatures are forecast to drop from the low 80s on Monday to the upper 60s and low 70s through the middle of the week. Morning lows, however, will be much colder. Along the coastline, they will likely fall to the middle 40s. Farther inland, the morning low temperatures next week will flirt with 40 degrees with some spots dipping lower into the 30s.