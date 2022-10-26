Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – After the cold front cleared the area into the early morning hours we had a beautiful Wednesday. The nice weather conditions will continue for the next few days before we see rain chances return. We do need rain and will take what we can get. Right now the best chance of rain will come with a cut-off low that should progress into the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Storms will be possible for now the threat of severe weather is not likely as we might not have enough of the right conditions to make it possible. With a northeast wind ahead of the rain the air should be fairly stable as the rain moves in and should stay that way through Saturday night when the rain is the most likely. On Sunday the front stall out, which should keep showers around for the day but mostly hit-and-miss, washout weather is not expected. Monday for Halloween the showers will clear the area and should be nice and seasonable for Trick or Treating.

