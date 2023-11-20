PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning and happy Monday! We’re off to a somewhat chilly start with temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to low 50s. We’ll see those temperatures rise to the mid-upper 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds today will be out of the east/southeast up to 15 mph.

To our west, an area of low pressure is bringing rainfall to parts of the Southeast and Great Plains. This system will charge eastward over the next 24-36 hours, swinging a cold front into the Panhandle. In doing so, scattered showers and some storms are possible. Rain may arrive in our western locations of the Panhandle in the mid-morning hours, charging east through the day. The broken line of showers and storms may not clear the Forgotten Coast, however, until the evening hours.

There is a low-end severe threat for storms tomorrow. The greatest concern will be damaging winds, especially if the line holds together. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Wednesday and most of Thursday should be dry, minus a couple isolated showers. By Thursday afternoon and evening, rain chances will rise as an area of low pressure develops across the western Gulf of Mexico. There is no need to cancel any outdoor plans on Thanksgiving Day, but I would have a “plan b” for somewhere to take shelter in case a rain shower occurs, that way the turkey isn’t also wet!

Friday through the weekend features a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The frontal system will work cooler air into the Panhandle as it arrives Tuesday. High temperatures that day will remain in the mid-70s and fall to the mid-60s on Tuesday. Highs for the remainder of the week will likely stay in the mid-60s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.