PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) — The new week will feature relatively dry weather to start, before storm chances rise Thursday.

Slight rain chances remain in the forecast today and tomorrow, but majority of the Panhandle will remain dry. Moisture streaming in from the south thanks to a south/southeasterly wind at 10-20 mph along with energy from the sun may result in a pop-up shower or storm Tuesday and Wednesday.

In addition to the minor rain chances, temperatures will begin to rise into the upper 70s and 80s most afternoons this week.

Early Thursday morning, our next cold front will work through the Southeast US. This will give the Panhandle its next shot at stormy weather. Storms are forecast to move in around midnight through 10 a.m. CDT.

A MARGINAL RISK (5%) of severe weather has been outlined for the Florida Panhandle Thursday. A couple isolated severe storms may develop. If so, strong winds will be the main storm threat.

Said cold front will likely stall across the East Coast and Deep South, leaving ample moisture around for energy from the sun to work with in creating pop-up showers and storms Friday through Easter weekend. Right now, the holiday weekend doesn’t look like it will be a wash-out, but you should have a “plan b” for any outdoor activities or celebrations.