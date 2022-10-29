PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A low-pressure system pushes northeast of our region through the day on Sunday.

This event will leave the Panhandle wet, but the risk of severe weather and impacts are low. Showers and storms will push into the west end of the region around 5 a.m. and continue to shift east all day.

The lack of daytime heating and unstable air will keep most storms sub-severe, but it’s still possible a few could become severe.

The greatest impacts of this active weather will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Since the line of storms will move slowly and in a general NNE direction, its possible thunderstorms will occur over the same areas multiple times.

This could lead to flooding.

Increasingly dry conditions will be welcomed by Trick-or-Treaters for Halloween on Monday.

The first week of November looks to remain mostly dry and seasonal as well.