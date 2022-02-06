Tonight’s conditions will remain fairly calm with minor changes. Low temperatures will warm into the 40s overnight, with added cloud cover and minor winds.

Changes arrive early Monday morning with chances for showers along the coast. Fringe moisture from a low-pressure system off the coast of the Peninsula will create chances for showers over inland and coastal areas throughout the afternoon ad early evening as well.

Since this system is well to the east, the majority of showers that do affect us will be felt in central and eastern counties of the Panhandle, such as Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Jackson, and Franklin.

Cooler high temperatures will occur Monday, nearing only the mid-50s.

However, from Tuesday to Saturday the region will clear and warm gradually, with high reaching the mid to upper 60s.

A potential cold front next Sunday could cool us back into the 50s.