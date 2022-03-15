Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – For Wednesday, as the upper level low moves closer, some mid-level dry air is expected to move into the area from the southwest, which will likely decrease rain chances across the western portions of the area. Elsewhere, rain chances will remain elevated with a few stronger storms possible given steepening lapse rates and moderately strong deep-layer shear in the afternoon. The main threats are expected to be gusty winds and perhaps some hail. The tornado threat currently looks low given a weak surface low and weak low-level shear. Overnight lows tonight are expected to range from the mid-50s to lower 60s with highs on Wednesday mainly in the low to mid-70s.

