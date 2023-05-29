PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Our summertime pattern returns today with an increase in moisture due to winds out of the west/southwest. Adding in the sea breeze and energy of the sun, plus a weak boundary to our north, pop-up showers or storms will be possible through the afternoon hours. Due to the prevailing winds, the best chance for rain (20-30% at most) will be for locations south of I-10. Temperatures will top out in the low-mid 80s Monday.

High pressure to our south will bounce around the northern Gulf of Mexico through the middle of the work week. This will keep our weather relatively dry with just isolated pop-ups in store Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The system, though, will keep moisture present in our area, and therefore, it will feel more humid as the week goes on. It will also be hotter with highs reaching close to 90 for our inland areas.

By Thursday, an area of low pressure will likely develop off the coast of Texas and bring even more moisture to the Gulf Coast. If this occurs, then there will be a greater chance for shower and storm activity to wrap up the work week and possibly continue into the weekend. There are still some details regarding this system and its formation that need to be ironed out, so please check back for more information as we analyze the data over the next few days. In the meantime, prepare for rain chances of 40-60% Thursday.