Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – We have a nice few days with showers and storms around and this week will be about as close to “normal” weather as you can get. Weather near the average is rare because we get the average by well taking the average of temps during a season and then you get what’s “normal” that over a 30-year period is called climate and that’s where our term normal comes from. In the weather world normal is rare. This week temps will top in the low 90s with lows in the mid-70s and an afternoon shower or storm can be possible each day. That’s about it in terms of our weather this week.

The weekend a tropical trough could bring a bit more moisture along with the return of higher pressure aloft. That means more moisture at the surface and more suppressive air aloft will have the temps soaring into the mid to upper 90s and the feels like back into the dangerous heat levels. We will watch to see the moisture trend as of now looks like just a 30 to 40% chance of a shower or storm for the weekend.

Tropics:

A few waves out there but nothing too bad at the moment both waves being watched are unlikely to develop. There is a wave coming off Africa that should be watched but give it a few days over the water to see what we got before diving into that one.