PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Low pressure continues to shift east across the Southeast region Friday.

This setup could have given the coastline heftier chances for showers and storms through the morning hours, but conditions remained mostly dry for a majority of the area.

For the remainder of Friday, showers and storms in the southern Mississippi Valley will shift ENE, with precipitation expected to affect areas north of I-10 through the second half of the day.

Temperatures remain seasonal, with afternoon highs ranging through the upper 80s. The heat index will be in the 90s.

The stationary front keeps rain chances seasonal but elevated through the remainder of the period.

A disturbance in the Bay of Campeche has a 40% chance of development through the next 2-5 days. It is expected to move inland over central Mexico this weekend, where development will cease.