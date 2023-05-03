Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Downright beautiful for your Wednesday and Thursday should follow in nicely. Rain chances remain low as we look toward the end of the work week but the dew points will be on the rise. This means the nasty H-word is coming back. Humidity is what I am talking about Friday into the foreseeable future we will have higher dew points around and it will feel much more humid vs what we have in place now with the dry air. The building ridge will not only bring moisture to the air but enough water into the atmosphere that with the heating of the day and the Seabreeze pop-up showers or storms will be possible each day starting Saturday and beyond. This will be the quintessential summer pattern so as I like to say you’ll have to win the rain lotto to see a shower or storm. Days with higher moisture content in the air will bring better rain chances but we will be reliant on the Seabreeze and outflow boundaries to be the forcing for storms to go, thus why we call it a pop-up season. The good news here is that we have very little in the way of weather issues at least on a larger scale other than heat, humidity, and a shower or storm in the afternoons.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video