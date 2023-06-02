Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The summer pattern is back which means temps near 90° and a hit-or-miss shower or storm around in the afternoons. Tonight will be mostly clear and temps should fall to around 70° by the morning hours. Saturday will be warm and the northeast breeze is still in place. This will pin the sea breeze to the coastal areas. There should be just enough moisture for 30% coverage in the afternoon if things go right we could see more coverage but with dry air around I Think the models might be overdoing the number of showers and storms we see. Saturday night a weak trough slides in and could allow for a few showers around late night into the morning hours. This is where the 30% chances come from on Sunday, A pop-up storm in the afternoon is possible as well. Beyond that, we should be dry Monday and Tuesday before the next front comes in and stall giving better rain chances for Wed to Friday of next week.

