Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A transition from a drier to a wetter pattern. A weak cold front will approach from the north. Meanwhile, the gradient will be light enough with low-level SSE flow for the Seabreeze to initiate and move inland. Showers and thunderstorms are expected, although the dry air may initially be an inhibiting factor in portions of the area. Chances of rain range from around 40% at the coast to 60% northwest of the Flint River and the Wiregrass. Highs will be a couple of deg lower compared to Monday, but still manging low to mid-90s with Heat Index values around 100.

A more active period of weather is in store Wed through at least Fri, with southerly flow impinging upon a quasi-stationary frontal boundary draped across the tri-state region. This front undergoes frontolysis as it increasingly interacts with the Seabreeze. PWAT is modeled around 2.0 inches. Expect widespread precip Wed-Fri, with PoPs in the 50-70 pct range. On Wed, higher instability and elevated winds aloft could yield stronger thunderstorms capable of isolated damaging winds. Otherwise, the main concern is heavy rainfall, which is highlighted in the Hydrology section at the bottom. With increased cloud/cover and PoPs above climo, expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.