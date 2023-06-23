Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances are going down as higher pressure builds in our direction. This brings the summer pattern to us, which means rain chances around 20 to 40% with the majority of the action in the afternoons or with the heating of the day and the sea breeze. The higher pressure will do two things reduce the rain chance and increase the temps. We could see widespread low to mid-90s for the area by the middle of next week. The heat index likely jumps to 105+ with these temps.

Tonight isolated to scattered storms are possible around a 30 to 40% chance of a shower or storm. Saturday just isolated coverage after some morning showers or storms near the coast. We should see just rain lotto type of popup inland for the afternoon. Sunday should be mostly dry but this time of year a stray shower or storm is always possible. Monday likely brings the best chance at the rain with a weak trough to move through the rain chances go up to 40% on the day. Tueady to the end of next week a stray shower or storm is possible but the heat will be very warm with temps in the low to mid-90s each day.