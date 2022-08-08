PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Moisture stays in the forecast for much of the work week, but drier conditions may be on the way for next weekend.

Rain chances Monday through Thursday will range from 50-70%, with on and off showers and storms starting in the late morning and continuing into the early evening before sunset.

Strong storms could drop as much as 1.5-2″ of rainfall during the next 3-4 days, so be aware of flooded roads and visibility issues during your commute.

Lightning and gusty winds will also be possible with any storm that develops.

A pattern change may occur this weekend, offering up more dry air to work with. This part of the forecast will need to be fine-tuned, so check back daily for updates!

A tropical disturbance off the coast of west Africa is still being watched for further development over the next 5 days. The probability of formation has been upgraded to a 40% chance.