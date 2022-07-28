PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Morning rain chances will stick around through the lunchtime hour along the coast.

Showers and storms moving over the coast will have the potential for heavy downpours, lightning, and a few gusty winds.

Precipitation shifts inland and is expected to decrease in coverage for the afternoon hours. Models trend towards dry conditions after the 5-6 pm hours.

Heat is also on the rise this week. The region will gradually make the rise into the mid-90s for the weekend, with a potential heat index range of 105-108 degrees.

Tropics remain quiet at this time.