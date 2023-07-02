Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Our summer pattern is what you would expect this time of year but so far this summer El Nino has had other plans. It appears that the usual pattern that we have for this time of year is going to take over and is the pattern we should see for a while. This means the morning should feature some pop-ups for the coastal areas that fade moving inland. Then pop-up storms in the afternoon with the Seabreeze typically away from the coast. This is usually a splash-and-dash type of action but storms can always produce heavy rain/frequent lightning/gusty winds.

Tonight there are some rain chances just a stray pop-up around, most of us will fall into the 70s for the overnight lows. Monday should be mostly dry and hot again but rain chances will continue to rise as an isolated shower or storm will be around the area with a 30 to 40% chance at a shower or storm. Tuesday the rain chances jump up top 40 to 50% with the majority of the action expected with the heating of the day. There is a chance as we go Tuesday and on that, the land breeze action move into the coastal areas through the morning hours before clearing out with the sea breeze. Wednesday through the following weekend rain chances will be 60% or higher this might cause you to think it’s going to rain non-stop but that will not be the case. Rain will mostly be split and random pop-ups vs the all-day rain. This means just having the app handy and keeping up with the weather but enjoying the outdoor plans that you have.