Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – It feels like summer again with the return of the humidity, temperatures are still below average but just barely. The sea breeze will be back in action this week and we will be timing out a trough. Hit-and-miss showers and storms within the afternoon are more likely Wednesday and Thursday this week as upper-level trough works overhead. on the backside of that trough, we will see our rain chances reduced with northeast flow likely once again.

Tonight the few showers out there will fade. Expect more of the same for Tuesday a warm day with a stray afternoon shower. Wednesday moisture starts to work in so shower and storm coverage will be more abundant and in the typical popcorn style we see in the summer. Thursday the upper trough will be right over the top of us so expect a good bit of shower and storm coverage if the forecast holds. If the trough is a bit farther south or east then Thursday trends dry. Friday through Sunday we will be on the backside of the trough and that will bring northeast flow across the area again so rain chances will be reduced to just 20% or less. Temps for the most part will be mid to upper 80s for highs and lows in the mid-60s to low 70s.