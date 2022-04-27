Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The Atlantic sea breeze may reach portions of the eastern Big Bend late this afternoon or early this evening. This may eke out just enough moisture for a couple of stray showers, mainly in Lafayette and Dixie Counties where rain chances are around 20% or less. Otherwise, a clear, slightly cooler night is in store for most of the area with lows in the 50s. High pressure slides off to our east on Thursday, bringing a return to east/southeast winds. However, the better moisture will generally be confined to the coast and offshore where the afternoon sea breeze starts to kick in. No showers or storms are expected. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Low-level moisture will be on the return through the end of the week as surface high pressure moves from the Mid-Atlantic into the western Atlantic Ocean. In the upper levels, the zonal flow will prevail across the area. Low-level moisture beings to increase Friday as a stronger southerly flow component begins to develop across the area. This southerly flow will bring the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms across our Panhandle and southeast Alabama counties Friday afternoon where the combination of the better low-level moisture, weak upper-level support from a passing shortwave, and low-level convergence aided by the sea breeze work together. Southerly flow is expected to continue through much of the weekend and into next week at the surface while the upper levels see the relatively steady zonal flow from the west. The main activity through the upcoming week will remain well north of the area, but with steady southerly flow, and perhaps the weak influence of small shortwaves, a diurnal summer-like pattern of storms is possible given the added moisture. With southerly flow, and the combination of the sea breeze, expect rain chances each afternoon to push well inland by the evening hours. For locations that miss out on the rain, the steady southerly flow will allow a warmup trend to commence with highs climbing from the mid-80s on Saturday to the upper 80s and possibly 90 by next Wednesday.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video