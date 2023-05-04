PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Absolutely beautiful weather continues as we wrap up the work week. Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching the upper 70s along the coast, low 80s inland. Winds for the first half of the day will be out of the northeast and then shift to the southwest. Winds with a southerly component will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in an increase in dew points and humidity.

Moisture in the air, energy from the sun and the sea breeze will all work together to bring the chance for isolated pop-up showers or storms back to the forecast this weekend through much of next week. This is a typical summertime pattern, especially when you consider the temperatures trending upwards as well. Highs will head for the low-mid 80s for our coastal areas Saturday through Wednesday. Further inland, high temperatures will be closer to 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity, you can expect it to feel hotter than the actual air temperature.

The good news here is that we have very little in the way of weather issues (at least on a larger scale) other than heat, humidity, and a shower or storm in the afternoons.