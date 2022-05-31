Panama City Fla (WMBB) – Deep-layer ridging north of the area should keep rain chances to a minimum during this period with some isolated storms perhaps forced by the sea breeze. A weak front will approach from the north on Friday and very slightly enhance rain chances. The weekend weather will be influenced by how close the tropical disturbance near the Yucatan gets to us once it starts moving northeast toward Florida. For now, we are favoring a weaker and more southerly solution, but if something closer to the Euro winds up verifying, things could change quickly with higher chances for heavy rain and gusty winds, at least for our eastern counties. Provided the low remains far enough south, we are looking at a period of below normal rain chances and above normal temperatures.

