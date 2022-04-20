Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A lifting shortwave trough over the upper TN Valley paves the way for a ridge to build in over the Gulf of Mexico. This pattern maintains dry conditions and reinforces the warming trend. Surface high pressure parked over the Mid-Atlantic states keeps large-scale easterly winds in place. The long fetch of this maritime flow within a relatively tight pressure gradient should make for another round of warm/breezy weather tomorrow after the diurnal inversion breaks. Gradual low-level moisture return supports the modest increase in dew points (in the 50s away from the immediate coast). The combination of cloudy skies and elevated winds precludes fog formation overnight into the pre-dawn hours with forecast low temperatures around 10 degrees warmer than this morning (i.e., the mid-50s to low 60s). A nocturnal land breeze also looks to bring a westward surge of gusty winds across the Forgotten coast late tonight. High temperatures climb into the low 80s areawide on Thursday under a mix of sun and fair-weather cumulus clouds.

